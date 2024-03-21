Plans underway to make Capitol Mall feel more like ‘Minnesota’s front yard’

Plans are in the works to make the Minnesota State Capitol grounds feel safer and more inviting.

Some come to the State Capitol grounds to stop and stare.

“It’s a nice area. I think it’s cool to hang out here and have a good view,” an international visitor said on Thursday.

During the cold months, most of the noise you hear is coming from inside the Capitol or the food trucks, but on the Capitol grounds it’s often quiet.

“A lot of people who even live right nearby have never been to the Capitol grounds and didn’t feel welcome and that they were really allowed to be here,” said Erik Cedarleaf Dahl, Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board representative.

The Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board is hoping to change that narrative with a makeover.

This U-shaped area stretching along Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be the focal point to make the grounds more inviting.

The proposal outlines ideas to add gardens, a tree canopy and more benches and picnic tables.

“A welcoming space for families that feels active, and you can come here on your Sunday afternoon and have a picnic and really enjoy yourself,” Cedarleaf Dahl said.

They say Minnesotans have a vital role in choosing what was needed to feel comfortable outside the Capitol.

“We did focus on places where people don’t feel comfortable, are safe, and how can we make them more safe?” Cedarleaf Dahl said. “Our strategy there is to activate the space.”

The board already has $5 million in funding to get the ball rolling.

“Really, we all consider it Minnesota’s front yard and that Minnesotans should feel welcome here,” Cedarleaf Dahl said.

This is all a part of a bigger plan to make changes around the outside of the State Capitol and the board will need more funding to make it happen.

Designers want to know what Minnesotans think about this proposal. The survey closes on April 5.