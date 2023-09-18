Photo albums found at Waite Park Goodwill reunited with family

New Jersey woman hoping to reunite family with photo albums donated to Goodwill

UPDATE 09/19/23:

Shortly after the story aired Monday several viewers emailed us with the name we were looking for.

We tracked down Chuck Botz. The photo albums belong to the Botz family.

“I didn’t even know they were missing until you called,” Botz said. “I couldn’t believe. I thought this is something that happens to someone else. A true act of kindness. “

One woman is hoping you can help reunite two photo albums with their family.

Wendi Shaw of New Jersey reached out to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asking for help after buying the photo albums a few weeks ago online from the Minnesota Goodwill.

Shaw believes they were donated by mistake and hopes our viewers can help track down the family.

“Dad is Harvey, mom is Kathy, sons are Jim, Tom, Dave and Chuck,” Wendi Shaw said. “There’s weddings, child photos, home photos, Christmas photos, all their family pets. I was like I think they want these, they definitely want these.”

Goodwill tells us the photo albums were donated to their store in Waite Park.