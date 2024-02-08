1 person, 2 dogs dead after fire in St. Anthony Park neighborhood

While fire officials haven’t provided the gender of the victim, St. Paul police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the man who was outside said his wife and dogs were still inside the house when crews arrived.

A person and two dogs are dead after an overnight fire in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul.

St. Paul officers were the first on the scene at the 2200 block of Buford Avenue around midnight Thursday morning on a report of a fire and a person yelling “help.”

Officers tried to make entry into the home, but couldn’t due to heavy smoke and heat. Fire crews that arrived a short time later tried to rescue a person still inside the home, but they were found deceased in the room the fire originated in.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer on the scene saw firefighters knocking out at least two windows from the top floor of the home while focusing their attention on a room near the back side of the home, as well as the front porch area.

Our news team also saw a man in a robe speaking with investigators outside the home shortly after the call went out. That man was later loaded into an ambulance and taken away.

No word on his condition.

While fire officials haven’t provided the gender of the victim, St. Paul police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the man who was outside said his wife and dogs were still inside the house when crews arrived.

The two dogs were found dead inside the home.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.

An initial investigation shows smoking was the cause of the fire. Fire officials added there were no working smoke detectors near the area where the fire started.

This marks St. Paul’s sixth fire fatality of the year. The city typically sees three to four fire fatalities per year.

Crews say there is an ongoing investigation for the cause of the fire. Check back for updates.