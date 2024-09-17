Person of interest sought in Hugo homicide investigation

By KSTP

Man sought in Hugo murder investigation

Man sought in Hugo murder investigation

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide investigation in Hugo.

Authorities are seeking 45-year-old Trevor Joseph Wunderlich, who was last seen near the 14800 block of Highway 61 wearing black/grey shorts and no shirt.

Anyone who sees Wunderlich is advised not to approach him and to call 911.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Monday at 5:55 p.m., emergency medical personnel were called to a home in the 15900 block of Ingersoll Avenue North in Hugo for an unknown medical situation.

When they arrived, Washington County deputies said they found a 68-year-old woman with severe traumatic injuries. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment but later died.

Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Wunderlich was named as a person of interest by the sheriff’s office on Monday, described as being 6’01”, weighing 225 lbs, with blue eyes, a bald head and a beard.

He is considered dangerous by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and it is unknown if he is in possession of any weapons.