Person of interest sought in Hugo homicide investigation

Man sought in Hugo murder investigation

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide investigation in Hugo.

Authorities are seeking 45-year-old Trevor Joseph Wunderlich, who was last seen near the 14800 block of Highway 61 wearing black/grey shorts and no shirt.

Anyone who sees Wunderlich is advised not to approach him and to call 911.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Monday at 5:55 p.m., emergency medical personnel were called to a home in the 15900 block of Ingersoll Avenue North in Hugo for an unknown medical situation.

When they arrived, Washington County deputies said they found a 68-year-old woman with severe traumatic injuries. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment but later died.

Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Wunderlich was named as a person of interest by the sheriff’s office on Monday, described as being 6’01”, weighing 225 lbs, with blue eyes, a bald head and a beard.

He is considered dangerous by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and it is unknown if he is in possession of any weapons.