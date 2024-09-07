Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines expected to be available by mid-September in Twin Cities

The updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available for children through most major Minnesota health care systems by the middle of September.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the updated shots two weeks ago, which target omicron variant KP.2. Appointments were not immediately available in the Twin Cities metro area.

A spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare explained Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for patients 5 years old and up have started to arrive at its facilities. A limited schedule of appointments will start opening next week. The system is unsure, however, when it will receive the vaccine for patients 6 months through 4 years old.

Pfizer says it has shipped and delivered millions of doses so far to meet the demand from wholesalers and customers and expect to deliver millions of additional doses in the coming weeks. The company told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS shipping for the under-5-years-old age group began this week.

Meanwhile, Children’s Minnesota and M Health Fairview both confirm they are still waiting for their supply but expect it to arrive mid-month. Allina Health expects to start scheduling appointments in mid-September as well, according to a spokesperson.

“The COVID vaccines are not here yet but we are expecting to get them,” said Dr. Muaj Lo, the vice president of care transformation for Minnesota Community Care.

The provider also expects updated COVID vaccines later this month.

“It’s right on time,” said Lo, who recommends families don’t wait too long to get the vaccine once it’s available with the COVID and flu season on the horizon. “I think towards the end of September, early October you can start getting them.”

Minnesota Community Care serves uninsured and patients on medical assistance so some of their vaccine supply comes from the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH confirmed the updated pediatric vaccines are starting to ship to providers enrolled in its Minnesota Vaccines for Children Program.

“I basically just do a check every week or so to see if they are available,” said Eli Best, a Minneapolis parent who has been waiting to see when the updated vaccine will be available for his children. “Planning to get them for me and the kids as soon as they’re available.”