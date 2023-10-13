Patty Wetterling reflects on abduction, death of Jacob Wetterling nearly 34 years later

The story of Jacob Wetterling

October marks the 34th anniversary of a crime that shocked the state of Minnesota — the abduction of Jacob Wetterling.

Wetterling was just 11 years old when he went missing on Oct. 22, 1989.

Nearly 27 years later, investigators caught a break in the case with the arrest of Danny Heinrich. As part of a plea deal, Heinrich ultimately guided investigators to where Jacob’s remains were buried.

Now, Patty and Jerry Wetterling are speaking out about the case and the decades of heartache it caused.

You can watch the Wetterlings discuss the case on “20/20” Friday at 8 p.m. on KSTP-TV and catch Tom Hauser’s interview with Patty Wetterling after “20/20” at 10 p.m. on NIGHTCAST.