Patients seeking answers after sudden closure of Woodbury dental office

Woodbury Dental Arts patients explained they are now dealing with medical issues and financial strain after the office abruptly closed nearly a month ago.

Patients have been demanding answers ever since the clinic suddenly closed up shop in early March.

New documents show Dr. Marko Kamal, the clinic owner, filed for bankruptcy on March 22.

The Minnesota Board of Dentistry said it received a flood of calls and emails about this situation.

Nearly a month after the closure, patients told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they still have not heard from the dentist or his attorney and now their unfinished treatments are impacting their health.

April Luera is one of many Woodbury Dental Arts patients left in the dark with no answers.



“I feel like my back is against the wall,” Luera said. “It’s not fair to everybody who trusted him.”



Patients paid ahead of time for dental implants, but now they don’t have a dentist to finish the job.

Now, they’re stuck searching for other clinics to finish the process.



“They [dentists] have told me that they’re unable to help me. It’s kind of like they told me you’re bringing a Chevy to a Ford Dealership and they have no parts because they have no clue on how to fix the situation,” Luera said.



Now she’s stuck with temporary teeth, a broken implant and an infection.



“They told me that the implant is very close to the sinus cavity and it has caused me to have a really bad infection,” Luera said.



Jessica Adams, a Woodbury Dental Arts patient, had dental implant surgery scheduled for early March, but the clinic was already closed.



“I still have all my teeth missing and my infections are there,” Adams said.



Adams paid over $37,000 for implants she never received.



“[I’m] completely broke,” Adams said. “There’s no words to express. I’m at a loss.”



Patients said what Dr. Kamal took away goes far beyond their teeth.



“I work as a waitress and I smile at people all day every day and I really thought there was going to be an end to my lack of self-esteem,” Adams said.



Dr. Kamal’s dental license was suspended twice last year for incompetence.

The Minnesota Board of Dentistry confirmed he remains suspended and is not authorized to practice on patients in the state.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS called and emailed Dr. Kamal’s attorney a handful of times for comment, but we have not heard back.