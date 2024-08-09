Parts of northbound I-35E, eastbound Highway 36 to temporarily close for the weekend

The first of two weekend directional closures on I-35 will begin Friday night, and the closures along Highway 36 will continue this weekend.

Following the Friday rush to the Northwoods and cabin country, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says crews will close the northbound lanes of I-35E between Little Canada and Columbus at 10 p.m.

The closure will be in place through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12. Drivers will be detoured to northbound I-35W to continue to their destinations while the closure is in place, which is due to workers repairing concrete.

If the weather cooperates, southbound lanes of I-35E from the split to I-694 will be closed next weekend from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Meanwhile, MnDOT says eastbound Minnesota Highway 36 will be closed between I-35E in Little Canada and I-35W in Roseville.

That closure is part of an ongoing paving project and will be in place from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

A detour using I-35E, I-694 and I-35W will be in place during that time.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below. CLICK HERE for more traffic news.