Parents concerned about children’s safety while biking

Child bicycle safety

Within the last couple weeks in Minnesota, at least two kids were hurt and another child was killed while biking.

The recent tragic events are highlighting safety concerns with youth biking.

“I think about safety hazards like ‘Are they in danger? Are they doing everything right? Are the drivers watching out for them?’” Miriam Duque, a parent, said. “It’s always that nervousness in my mind.”

When her 6-year-old daughter Sophie takes off on her bike, she has to stay close for comfort.

“You never know what people are thinking if they care enough to drive [the] speed limit or to watch out for kids on bikes,” Duque said.

She’s one of many parents with safety concerns as the weather gets warmer and more kids are outside biking.

CJ Lindor, Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota education coordinator, explained more traffic accidents involving bikes increase during the summer.

Lindor urges all bikers to make themselves visible on the road by riding in places where drivers expect to see traffic.

“Riding against traffic can be really dangerous. Oftentimes, riding on the sidewalk is more dangerous than riding in the street,” he said.

He added that just because there’s a crosswalk, do not assume the driver will stop, and wearing a helmet could save a biker’s life.

Bike safety experts said when it comes to safety on the roads, it’s a two-way street.

“When crashes occur, it’s often the case that more than one party has made a mistake that could have prevented a crash from happening, and so absolutely, it’s a shared responsibility,” Lindor said.

Lakeville resident Justin Reed is teaching his daughter Norah how to ride a bike.

Even though taking the training wheels off is the goal, he said making sure she makes it back home safely is the most important part of the ride.

“We’re helicopter parents. We have our eyes on her at all times,” he said. “I’ve taught all the kids to be defensive at all times. Never rely on the other person.”

The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota has free classes for educators to teach riders how to bike safely. The next session is at the end of this month in Brooklyn Center. Spots are limited.

There’s also a Minnesota Bicycling Handbook that outlines best safety practices that riders can use as a guide.