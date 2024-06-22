Pardon the Noise celebrates 5th-year anniversary festival with live music

Bauhaus Brew Labs and Drifter Music Group will host a music festival on Saturday, June 22, from 12-10PM at their taproom-turned-music venue in Northeast Minneapolis.

The multi-stage, independently curated, multi-genre music festival is packed with local talent who will provide free entertainment for all ages. Between acts, attendees can stock up on handcrafted merch, records, and brewed drinks.

Performance highlights include local band TABAH, Ice Cimber, Radiochurch, Mullet and others

More details on the festival can be heard in KSTP’s interview with Adam Schaberg with Drifter Music Group in the video above.