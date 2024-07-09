Owatonna detective credited with stopping alleged plot to kidnap British media star

Law enforcement in Essex, England, are thanking a Minnesota detective for helping crack an alleged plot to kidnap a high-profile television presenter.

A jury in England last week convicted Gavin Plumb, 37, on charges including soliciting the murder of Holly Willoughby and encouraging or assisting the commission of her kidnap, according to authorities.

“We are extremely grateful to our law enforcement colleague in America who not only brought Gavin Plumb to our attention but helped gather the vital evidence that secured his conviction,” said Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood of the Essex Police Department. Essex is located about an hour’s drive east of downtown London.

The detective’s name isn’t being released since he currently works undercover with the Owatonna Police Department.

“It’s definitely something to celebrate the success of his work,” Owatonna Police Chief Jeffrey Mundale said. “He has an interest and desire to see what’s out there, who’s lurking online.”

Along with his other duties, the undercover detective also visits social media platforms searching for individuals with an intent to traffic minor children or persons who are seeking to hire for rape or murder, according to a release from the department.

In this situation, authorities said the detective uncovered information about Plumb’s plot in a chat room and shared the details with the FBI and law enforcement authorities in the UK last fall.

“He was not just simply obsessed with Holly Willoughby, he meticulously and carefully planned, over a number of years, to carry out a depraved and violent attack, in which he plotted to deprive her of her liberty and ultimately her life,” Wood said.

Back in Owatonna, Chief Mundale says he’s thankful for his detective’s work helping save a life.

“We have a very skilled detective bureau — not only this one particular detective,” Mundale said. “We have some very talented, skilled and very committed, dedicated employees.”

Plumb was convicted by a jury last week, and the Owatonna detective testified virtually during trial.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Friday.