Overnight Woodbury standoff ends in 1 arrest

Woodbury police say one person is in custody after barricading himself into a home overnight.

According to police, officers were called to the 6100 block of Tahoe Road for a disturbance around midnight on Monday morning.

When police arrived, they were told by people inside the disturbance had been resolved, so officers left the scene.

However, police were called to the same address less than two hours later for a disturbance, and were told a male inside had a weapon, and was threatening both himself and others.

Everyone but the suspect – whose age hasn’t been released – was able to escape with help from police.

As of this time, it isn’t clear how many people were inside the home.

Officers then began evacuating neighboring townhomes out of safety and brought in members of the Washington County SWAT team.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Monday, Woodbury police said the barricaded subject had been arrested, adding he will be evaluated for injuries he received before officers arrived.

The incident is still being investigated.