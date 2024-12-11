Overnight snowfall leaves roads messy for morning drive

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is continuing to track the road and weather conditions on Wednesday morning after a system dropped about an inch of snow on the roads in some parts of the state during the overnight hours.

There were a few crashes overnight, including one on northbound I-35E just after 2 a.m. in Lino Lakes on the exit for Main Street.

AAA is reminding people to drive slowly, keep a distance between yourself and other vehicles – especially snowplows – and to keep you gas tank at least a quarter of the way full in case you get stranded. That will keep your vehicle running so you stay warm.

You should also keep your emergency kit fully stocked and completely brush off snow that’s on your vehicle and scrape ice off of windows and mirrors.

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day Wednesday into the single digits, and wind chills could reach 15 below zero. You can find the latest forecast HERE.

An interactive traffic map can be found below, or you can find it by CLICKING HERE.

You can share photos and videos with the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS team by CLICKING HERE.