Overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead, another seriously injured

Minneapolis police say an overnight shooting Sunday morning in the city’s Wenonah neighborhood has left a woman dead and another woman seriously injured.

According to police, officers were called to the 3100 block of East 58th Street just after 12 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two women – both in their 30’s – with life-threatening gunshot injuries. One of the women was found outside of the home, while the other one was found inside.

Despite lifesaving measures, one of the women died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The names of the two victims haven’t been released as of this time.

Currently, police don’t have anyone in custody for the shooting – if you have information which may help with their investigation, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by CLICKING HERE.