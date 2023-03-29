Overnight fire severely damages St. Paul industrial building

Fire crews remain on the scene of an industrial building fire early Wednesday morning in St. Paul.

The flames broke out at a building along the Mississippi River near the downtown airport around midnight on Ridder Circle.

Large flames could be seen shooting out of the top of the building, as well as heavy plumes of smoke, which could be seen from several miles away.

The business appears to be owned by an excavating company.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to St. Paul fire officials to see if anyone was hurt, as well as for the cause of the fire.

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a St. Paul business on the morning of Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Credit: Jeff Ernewein/KSTP

Check back for updates.