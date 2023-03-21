Cause of overnight fire in Brooklyn Center under investigation

Crews from the Brooklyn Center Fire Department are working to learn the cause of an overnight garage fire in Brooklyn Center.

Fire crews were called to a garage fire by a home close to the intersection of 60th and Zenith Avenue North shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Fire crews say the garage was fully engulfed by flames upon arrival.

Video also shows the garage was completely destroyed during the fire.

Six people in the house all escaped without injury. The garage was not attached to the home, which sustained interior smoke damage and exterior fire damage.

The fire is under investigation by Brooklyn Center Fire Department. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.