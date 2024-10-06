Over 20K participate in Twin Cities Marathon after last year’s cancellation

More than 20,000 runners took on what’s called ‘the most beautiful urban marathon in America’ on Sunday morning.

Last year’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon was canceled just hours before the starting gun went off as temps soared into the mid-80s with sticky humidity. It marked only the second time in the marathon’s 40-year history that the race was called off.

What a difference a year makes! Runners told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Sunday’s breezy and chilly conditions made for the perfect races.

Runners lined up for the race in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday morning. The 10-mile race started at 7 a.m., while marathoners took off at 8 a.m.

The first to cross the marathon finish line outside of the Capitol was 28-year-old Shadrack Kimining from Kenya, who finished with a time of two hours and ten minutes.

“The course was a little tough, but I tried my best to beat it,” Kimining smiled.

Then just 18 minutes later, the first woman crossed the marathon line. It marked both a new personal record for Molly Bookmyer, 33, as well as her first Twin Cities marathon.

“It was beautiful and the spectators were awesome. So, if you were out there cheering, thank you. It was a great day,” the Columbus, Ohio native said.

New to this year’s marathon was the “Best of the Midwest Invitational,” which organizers described as a race within the marathon where pre-chosen runners, like Matthew Richtman, got the chance to race for cash prizes.

“It’s $4,000 to be the Best in the Midwest. It’s $10,000 if you win the marathon overall, men or women,” Charlie Mahler of Twin Cities in Motion said.

“The good time and really the environment was all I needed, but that money, too, it’s something to strive for,” added Richtman, who finished fourth overall in Sunday’s marathon.

