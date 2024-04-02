Other rideshare companies pledge to fill void if Uber and Lyft leave Twin Cities

When the new rideshare pay ordinance takes effect in Minneapolis in four weeks, Uber and Lyft say they’ll end service in the city and surrounding areas.

While those threats are creating angst for some, other rideshare companies are pledging to be ready to fill the void if Uber and Lyft leave.

Empower, which currently operates in Washington, D.C., New York City and the Winston-Salem/Greensboro, N.C. areas, is one of those companies.

Joshua Sear, Empower’s CEO, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that 1,000 drivers in the Twin Cities have already signed up for the company’s service.

“Drivers in D.C. using Empower are currently providing over 60,000 rides a week. They provided a quarter-million rides this past month, and there’s nothing preventing us from scaling that up and meeting the demand in Minneapolis,” Sear said.

The company touts itself as being more beneficial for drivers than Uber and Lyft because Empower lets drivers set their own rates and keep 100% of ride fares in exchange for a monthly fee to use the Empower platform. That, Sear says, allows drivers to make more money and saves riders money.

“As the value that we’re able to provide to drivers goes up, we’ve been able to charge more for the subscription fee, but in the beginning, typically when we launch a market, they’re not getting quite as many rides through the platform, it’s not going to be nearly as expensive. Even at scale, yes, it’s significantly less than what Uber and Lyft are taking through the form of commission out of every single ride,” Sear said.

Minneapolis says, so far, three companies have applied to be licensed in the city. It can take between two and six weeks for approval.