Osseo company opens state’s first major vinyl pressing plant

One Minnesota company is carrying on a musical tradition that dates back decades.

Copycats Media in Osseo has opened the state’s first major vinyl pressing plant.

Since last fall the company has taken every type of music and placed it on vinyl.

“We’re targeting about 20,000 a week is our goal, so up until this point we’ve done about 250,000,” Greg Schoener with Copycats Media said. “Literally the process is the same as it is today, as it was back in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.”

Vinyl record sales overtook CDs this year for the first time since the late 80s.

Saturday is Record Store Day. The annual event looks to celebrate the culture of the independently-owned record store.