Organizations make push for support as ‘giving season’ wraps up

As we approach the new year and the end of the ‘giving season,’ organizations hope people keep them in mind to support them financially or with their time.

For the Twin Cities Salvation Army, its final push is trying to keep pace with the need, as it says it’s nearly $350,000 behind last year’s fundraising pace.

“These are extremely challenging times around this Twin Cities area,” Lt. Col. Randall Polsley, with the Salvation Army, said.

From providing 900 beds every night for those in need of a place to stay, serving more than two million meals a year, to helping people pay for rent and bills, Polsley says this last week is crucial as the holiday campaign historically brings in 70% of its total annual revenues.

“There are families out there who are looking for opportunities to impact change in their community; this is the opportunity to make that change,” Polsley added.

During this final push for support, the Salvation Army says donations will be matched up to $500,000 thanks to a grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.

For those wanting to help with a tax-deductible donation by Dec. 31:

Visit SalvationArmyNorth.org

Call The Salvation Army at 651-746-3491 during business hours

Drop off or mail a check postmarked by Dec. 31 to The Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Avenue North, Roseville, MN 55113

Another organization with a wide reach, The American Red Cross, hopes people “Give the Gift of Time,” perhaps choosing to volunteer with them as a New Year’s resolution.

Also writing that the need for volunteers has “never been greater,” the Red Cross says they now respond to twice as many major disasters than it did a year ago.

People can learn how to volunteer by clicking here.

Kyle Parkinson, who’s been volunteering for eight years, says she’s been part of more than 50 disaster relief operations.

“It’s amazing work. It really is fulfilling,” Parkinson said.

She adds there are many opportunities for people to help here at home, too — including with blood drives and supporting families impacted by home fires. Parkinson said there are many different options and levels of involvement for people to be part of.

“We love new volunteers; we love mentoring,” Parkinson added.