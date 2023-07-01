Organization helps north Minneapolis residents find food options after grocery store closure

The closure of a supermarket in north Minneapolis has left some people without reliable access to fresh food and a local organization is stepping up to help.

Jessica Hill lives in north Minneapolis, but she has to travel to Robbinsdale, a city next door, for affordable food.

“The only grocery store is Cub on Broadway. Most of us can’t make it to Broadway,” she said.

Aldi, off North Penn Avenue, closed in February of this year. It was blocks away from Hill’s home and right off the bus line.

The closure left the neighborhood with only one major grocery store.

Brothers Empowered, a local organization, is hoping to give people in food deserts options.

“Stuff like this. It helps us. Especially when you get food stamps with $13 a month for senior citizens,” Hill said.

The organization has been feeding the community with food banks for nearly two years.

“To be able to provide this to the community is a blessing on my end,” Charles Caine, Brothers Empowered executive director, said.

The food bank provides healthy, organic food from Trader Joe’s.

Each Friday, they’re at a different location.

On the fourth Friday of the month, the group sets up shop in north Minneapolis where Aldi used to be.

“I’m a north Minneapolis resident, so I understand the need is great. We don’t have too many food options in the community,” Caine said.

The food bank is at a different location each Friday of the month and the organization keeps a schedule on its website.

Brothers Empowered is fundraising to make sure they can keep the resource available for the community.