Orange Ribbons on West Side to remember murder victim; community event planned

There are orange ribbons tied to trees, light posts, and in gardens on St. Paul’s West Side to remember 23-year-old Gabriel “Dino” Mendoza, who was fatally shot on Oct. 16, 2022.

Mendoza was working as a security guard at an Uptown Minneapolis club when he was fatally shot at Freemon and Lagoon Avenues.

As the 1-year mark of that day approaches, Gabriel’s family is helping to coordinate a community event to raise awareness about his case in the West Side neighborhood where he grew up.

“He’d want all of us to continue making a strong community, protecting the community, and looking for ways to make it safer,” said Katrina Mendoza-Garcia, the victim’s mother.

The family, along with the West Side Community Organization, is planning the Cempasúchil: Caring for Community event on Sunday, October 8, to call for justice in Gabriel’s murder and support others who lost loved ones too soon.

“It feels disheartening that no one is coming forward,” said Mendoza-Garcia.

A Minneapolis Police Spokesperson released a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that reads in part, “There were people present at this shooting who may have important information that can help this investigation. “

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Gabriel’s family is also working on developing a guide to help other families impacted by violence to learn of resources that are available for assistance.

“They don’t even know what resources are available, so we are trying to compile everything in one place. When you are grieving and having to figure everything out it’s a really hard place,” said Ariel Mendoza Scaife, Gabriel’s sister.

