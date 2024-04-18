Open Streets Minneapolis moves forward with new event organizers, still seeking more hosts

Minneapolis is looking for organizers to host the two remaining Open Streets events happening later this year.

They’ve already filled three of them for the popular street fair. This comes after the city ended its contract with the nonprofit Our Streets, which worked on the program for more than a decade.

While Open Streets has some new leadership, the goal is the same.

“It felt like a no-brainer,” said Jill Osiecki, Uptown Association director.

Osiecki says she is thrilled to be organizing the Open Streets event along Lyndale Avenue.

“They’ll be lots of activity, lots of artists, lots of makers, and music,” Osiecki said.

Flower Bar owner Andrea Corbin wants to share her collection with more people, and with her location on Lyndale Avenue, she’ll be able to during Open Streets this summer.

“I really wanted to create a space where community could come and experience the joy of flowers,” Corbin said.

Since 2011, the city says more than 677,000 people have attended these street fairs in different neighborhoods around Minneapolis. The nonprofit Our Streets is out as the longtime organizer because the city says they wanted too much money.

“We did select an event organizer for Franklin Avenue which was Our Streets and after receiving the city contract they withdrew their bid as they wanted an additional $285,000,” said Andrew Ballard, enterprise events manager with the City of Minneapolis.

So far, the three events confirmed are along West Broadway, Nicollet Avenue and Lyndale Avenue, and all are receiving up to $50,000 for planning.

“I don’t think it will have a very different flavor than it has in the past,” Osiecki said.

The Uptown Association plans to put an emphasis on highlighting local businesses, and that’s something Corbin is quite all right with.

“I’m thrilled, I think the extra activity and the people passing by that are going to notice our store is very exciting,” Corbin said.

The city is still looking for organizers to host open streets in Northeast and on Franklin Avenue, and applicants have until May 10 to submit a proposal.

The city says if no one applies, it’ll move forward with just the three events.