1 seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting

One man is seriously injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, officers found a man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Marquette Avenue around 10:52 a.m. He was then brought to Hennepin Healthcare by EMS.

Early information suggests there was a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired by one of the involved men and hitting the victim. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made as Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.