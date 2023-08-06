One man dead, another injured after shooting on East Lake Street in Minneapolis

Police are investigating a shooting in south Minneapolis that left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning.

A news release from the Minneapolis Police Department states that officers responded to an alley near 17th Avenue South and East Lake Street just after 1 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

Responding officers say they then found one man dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wounded man was then taken to the hospital, police say.

A news release from the department states that “Preliminary information indicates that narcotics activity is related to this incident.”

The victim’s name and an official cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, police say.