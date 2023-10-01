One dead after shooting in St. Paul early Sunday morning

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in St. Paul’s East Side early Sunday morning.

Investigators say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Scenic Place around 2:10 a.m.

Police then found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Authorities say they secured the scene and are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone who has information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact law enforcement at 651-266-5650.

This is the 26th death being investigated as a homicide in St. Paul this year.