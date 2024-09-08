1 arrested following shots fired at Northtown Mall

A man is in custody after shots were fired outside of the Northtown Mall in Blaine on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Blaine Police Department said officers from Blaine and multiple other law enforcement agencies responded to the mall around 3:30 p.m. on several reports that someone was firing a weapon outside of one of the doors leading into the mall.

The mall was locked down by law enforcement and cleared for any threats. Officials added that the shots were contained to the exterior of the mall.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Blaine police.

Police say a man with a gun in the area was arrested and brought to Anoka County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement says there is no longer a threat to people at and near the mall.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene captured footage of crime scene tape around the doors of the mall entrance. Bullet casings and broken glass could also be seen outside of the mall.

A post on X from Metro Transit said the Northtown Transit Ctr Gate A – Stop #57165 is closed for Route 10 due to police activity.