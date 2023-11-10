On Veterans Day, 99-year-old WWII vet looks back on his military service

On Veterans Day, we honor all those who have served our nation.

Hugh Martin Lampert of Arden Hills was drafted and fought in World War II.

“At Central High School as a senior and I got a greetings card from Uncle Sam,” Lampert, now 99 years old, said.

Fighting in the war tested Lampert’s faith.

“As a matter of fact, I questioned God,” Lampert said. “Why some of these guys were dying? I was just lucky.

Lampert and his 94-year-old wife have three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He’ll turn 100 in a few months.

“Don’t drink,” Lampert said. “Don’t smoke. Don’t do the things that are unhealthy for you.”

