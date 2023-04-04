Old south Minneapolis church finds new life on Airbnb

An old church in south Minneapolis has found new life.

The former Church of Saint Francis on Pleasant Avenue has been turned into an Airbnb.

Kyle Rooney spent the last two years updating the building.

“All I knew is I wanted to preserve the church and the history,” Rooney said.

The redesign kept the altar, pulpit and some of the pews while adding new bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen in the basement.

If you want to stay at the former house of worship, it’ll cost you around $300 a night.

More information is available online.