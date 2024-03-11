Old photos help bring new life to St. Cloud historical mansion

The historic Foley Mansion in St. Cloud has a new life after a major makeover.

After several years of sitting vacant due to a fire, the home has been turned into an events center.

The fire destroyed 80% of the interior, so project designers used old photos to recreate the home’s past.

“We got lucky,” interior designer Cater Averbeck said. “We had a lot of photos from old newspapers, family photos, government photos even photos from the fire damage. It was a puzzle and you are a sleuth. You are like a historical sleuth. You are trying to recreate the past.”

The home is available for dinner parties, corporate events and more.