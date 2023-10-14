Officials pursue stolen vehicle from Brooklyn Park into Maple Grove Friday night

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Brooklyn Park on Friday night ended after law enforcement officials determined the risk to the public was too great.

The stolen vehicle fled after officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) initiated a traffic stop on the 7600 block of Scott Avenue North, according to a news release from BPPD.

Officers pursued the vehicle north on Noble Avenue North and then west onto Highway 610 into Maple Grove before the vehicle exited north onto County Road 81, the release added.

Law enforcement officials then decided to end the pursuit as the “driving conditions of the suspect became more reckless posing a greater risk to the public.”

No word on whether any arrests have been made at this time.