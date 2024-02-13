Off-duty deputy helps thwart attempted carjacking in Richfield

A Minneapolis man accused of aggravated robbery, theft and an attempted carjacking was arrested last month thanks in part to the quick actions of an off-duty deputy.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office publicly applauded Deputy Shinwaray on social media Tuesday, highlighting his work even though he was off the clock.

According to court records, a man was filling his vehicle with gas at a Holiday station on 12th Avenue South in Richfield at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. That’s when 29-year-old Brandon Joseph Manypenny allegedly shoved the man and tried to get into his vehicle.

The victim was able to close the car door but Manypenny then started spraying the vehicle with gas before getting in the driver’s seat, a criminal complaint states. Fortunately, the victim had already removed the keys from the ignition.

Shinwaray stopped at the station on his way home and jumped into action after he saw what was happening, helping to hold Manypenny at the scene until Richfield police arrived and arrested him, the sheriff’s office says.

Police then learned that Manypenny had also been involved in another robbery at the Mall of America parking ramp shortly before the incident at the gas station.

Court documents state that Manypenny got into a vehicle while a man and his 11-year-old daughter were leaving the mall, pulled out an apparent gun and ordered the man to drive. The victims were able to get out with the keys and Manypenny then tried to get in the driver’s seat before the man kicked it shut and Manypenny fled.

Minutes later, Manypenny allegedly did the same thing with another vehicle that was leaving the mall. That time, the driver got out and Manypenny drove off in the vehicle, according to the charging documents.

Manypenny is now charged with second-degree aggravated robbery and theft for the Mall of America incidents and simple robbery for the gas station incident. In total, those charges carry up to more than 22 years in prison.

He had a court appearance on Tuesday and is scheduled to have another hearing next month.

Brandon Joseph Manypenny (Hennepin County Jail)