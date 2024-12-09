NYPD identifies suspect in Thompson killing; holds him for questioning in PA, ABC reports

NYPD is holding a man for a man for questioning in Altoona, PA, on Monday. The man, 26, has a similar gun to the one used in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. NYPD is reportedly sending detectives to Altoona.

Law enforcement named the suspect as Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was stopped in PA with a fake ID, police sources told ABC News. Altoona police recovered a fake New Jersey driver’s license, a computer and a gun.

He reportedly walked into a McDonalds, where someone recognized him from the photos police have put out. One of his fake IDs matches the one he gave the hostel in New York.

Local law enforcement reportedly told NYPD that Mangione looks like the shooting suspect.

He will be held on local charges, likely connected to false identification.

This comes on the sixth day of the search for the suspect, which has also extended to Georgia.

As the search continued, UnitedHealthcare increased security measures at its homebase in Minnetonka, as fences went up to barricade part of the building and the parking garage this past weekend.

“Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” a spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare said in a prepared statement. “We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation.We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they mourn.”

As of this time, a motive hasn’t been determined, but they are focused on clues that suggest a disgruntled employee or angry client of UnitedHealthcare.

ABC News also reports that police say they haven’t uncovered evidence that would show the killing had anything to do with Thompson’s private life.

The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were found on the shell casings. The FBI believes the shooter is sending a messaged linked to ways insurance companies avoid paying medical claims.

On Sunday, divers with the New York Police Department (NYPD) searched a pond in Cental Park for a second day in a row for the weapon and bike. The pond is by the spot police found the suspect’s backpack, which contained a jacket and Monopoly money.

Police also believe they found DNA.

On Saturday, police released two photos of Mangione from a taxi camera, and NYPD detectives arrived in Atlanta looking for clues. Authorities believe the suspect took a bus from Atlanta to New York City, and 34 minutes after the shooting, he left the city by bus.

“That’s really quick. We have him on a bus out of Upper Manhattan. If he takes it to any different spot and gets on another bus, that has to be tracked as well,” said Robert Boyce, the former Chief of Detectives at the NYPD and a contributor to ABC News.

On Friday, the Medica campus in Minnetonka also closed, and a spokesperson said it was “a precautionary measure due to the threat of violence against health insurers.”

Additionally, UCare says its offices will be closed out of caution this week after the agency “received a concerning comment in a phone call” last Friday.

A spokesperson for the organization, which offers Medicaid, Medicare as well as health plans, says employees will be working from home.

Although the call was reported to police, UCare says they aren’t aware of any threat to the offices or team members.

