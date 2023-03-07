NWS seeking ‘weather observers’ across Minnesota

The National Weather Service (NWS) in the Twin Cities needs more weather observers across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The agency is asking for people to sign up to share weather reports from their home when it snows, rains and storms.

“We’d be happy to take an observer that would be interested anywhere, especially in outstate Minnesota where the reports are few and far between,” said NWS meteorologist Michelle Margraf.

NWS says it’s free to sign up to become an observer, and there are online training classes.

“Online, there’s a whole bunch of free training videos, slideshows,” Margraf said. “Online training is available so you don’t have to have any experience taking weather observations.”

(KSTP)

CLICK HERE if you’d like to help.