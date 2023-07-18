Northfield’s Bridge Square popcorn wagon getting makeover

A tasty part of downtown Northfield is getting a facelift.

The historic Bridge Square popcorn wagon is undergoing a major makeover.

For more than four decades, the 105-year-old wagon has been a fixture in Northfield.

Now, the wagon is getting a top-to-bottom restoration, including a new paint job and a new roof.

The Northfield senior center, FiftyNorth, operates the wagon from May through October.

“It really needs a full restoration,” Kerry Hjelmgren with FiftyNorth said. “It’s an icon. It’s a well-known element of the downtown space. It is Northfield really. It’s become a beloved piece.”

The complete restoration of the wagon will cost $50,000 and they hope to have the project finished by next summer.

FiftyNorth, a 501(3)(c) organization, is holding a restoration fundraiser Popcorn Wagon Party on August 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 1651 Jefferson Pkwy in Northfield.

The events taking place are listed below:

6:00 p.m. — Popcorn Wagon Social & Restoration Review with live music and free popcorn from the wagon on FiftyNorth’s patio.

6:30 p.m. — History of the 1918 popcorn wagon presented by local author Susan Hvistendahl in room 103.

7:00 p.m. — Live music from Randy Ferguson in the lobby & book signing. Hvistendahl’s books and the new 3rd edition of “Historic Happenings,” vol. 1, are available for purchase.