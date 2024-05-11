Northern Lights show off across Minnesota, Wisconsin on Friday night

Emily Baude KSTP

The Northern Lights danced across the sky in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday night, and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers who were lucky enough to witness the show sent in their photos.

The northern lights phenomenon is a result of a strong geomagnetic storm resulting from the sun’s ejection of multiple strong solar flares (electromagnetic radiation hurled into space, weighing billions of tons per flare). This creates solar energy racing toward Earth at the speed of light, visible in the form of the aurora borealis.

