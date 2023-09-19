Northern lights put on a show across Minnesota

The auroras were on display from Canada into southern Minnesota.

If you missed them Monday night, northern lights were visible across a large part of Minnesota.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured the green and purple lights on camera, traveling north of the Twin Cities. The photos in the video above were taken near Linwood in Anoka County just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

The lights were visible from the Canadian border to parts of southern Minnesota.

