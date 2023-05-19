Northbound I-35W to close this weekend from Burnsville to Bloomington

Resurfacing work will cause a stretch of northbound I-35W to temporarily close this weekend in the south metro.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure will be between I-35E in Burnsville and I-494 in Bloomington, and will last from 10 p.m. Friday, May 19 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 22.

In addition, all northbound ramps between I-35E and 82nd Street, as well as the southbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 82nd Street and 94th Street, will be closed.

Drivers will be able to use a detour involving I-35E to Highway 77 and then to I-494.

Access to northbound I-35W will be open to local drivers at 82nd Street by using Lyndale Avenue.

Two additional weekend closures involving the stretch of roadway will happen later this spring and summer.

Some ramps and lanes will continue to be closed after the weekend closure, including the following:

Sunday, May 21 to Saturday, May 27:

Right acceleration/deceleration lane on northbound I-35W between 94th and 90th streets

Ramp from 94th Street to northbound I-35W

Ramp from northbound I-35W to 90th Street

Through mid-June:

Right acceleration/deceleration lane on northbound I-35W between 106 and 98th streets

Ramp from 106th Street to northbound I-35W

Ramp from northbound I-35W to 98th Street

CLICK HERE for additional project details.