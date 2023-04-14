North Stars said goodbye to MN 30 years ago tonight

The legacy of the Northstars

The Minnesota North Stars ended a 27-year run at Metropolitan Sports Center on April 13, 1993. That was the night they played their last home game in Bloomington before former owner Norm Green moved the team to Dallas. It happened just two years after the team made an improbable run to the Stanley Cup finals.

Tom Hauser of 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was at the North Stars’ final home game as a lifelong fan. He recently sat down with three Minnesota North Stars legends to talk about their favorite memories of the team and their regrets about not being able to win a Stanley Cup.