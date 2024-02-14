North Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead

Minneapolis police say a shooting on the city’s north side has left one person dead.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, at least four shots were heard near West Broadway and North Emerson Avenue just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

O’Hara says when officers arrived at the scene, a man was found bleeding on the ground. He then died at the scene.

Investigators say a gunman walked up to the victim, fired a gun, and then left the scene in a vehicle described as a light-colored SUV.

A description of the suspect hasn’t been released by investigators as of this publishing.

The shooting comes as the city is being plagued by robberies, with the latest one happening around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

O’Hara says three people – two of them teenagers – were arrested for that incident.

The police department 46 violent crimes were reported in the city over the weekend, with 70% of them being robberies.

The crimes have been committed by more than a dozen teenagers, police say.

As for what happened during Tuesday night’s robbery, O’Hara said an officer was flagged down near Aldrich and 41st Avenue North by a victim.

“The officer found the suspect vehicle in the area shortly after in the area of 46th and Camden, and a foot pursuit began from there,” said O’Hara. “There were three individuals in the car – an adult and two juveniles were taken into custody. And, in addition, two handguns were recovered from the scene.”

Police are asking if you have information about the shooting, or any of the recent robberies, to contact them.