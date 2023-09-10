North Minneapolis church celebrates 100 years of worship

Worshippers gathered at a north Minneapolis church for a very special Sunday service.

Sunday marked the centennial celebration of the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church — and with its age comes a rich history.

The historic Black church in the Shingle Creek neighborhood of Minneapolis was founded 100 years ago by Elizabeth Stevens.

Her family says descendants of freed slaves made up the original congregation and it’s been a staple in the community ever since.

Old pictures show how the used schoolhouse they converted into the church still stands today.

“This was our great-great-grandmother,” said Kimette Almon, a parishioner at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. “It means a lot to us because our family is spiritually based and spiritually grounded and that our family was quite influential.”

The congregation gathered on Sunday to celebrate the centennial moment and reflect on how far they have come.

Church leaders say they hope to be able to pass the baton and keep the church running and continue its rich history for the next 100 years.