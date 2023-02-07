North Minneapolis ALDI set to close, leaving residents with few options for healthy food

In North Minneapolis, grocery stores are few and far between… and the problem is about to get worse. The ALDI store on Penn Avenue North is about to close on Sunday, leaving residents with even fewer options.

Aldi announced the closure in a statement:

“ALDI has made the difficult decision to close our store at 3120 Penn Avenue North due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring.” A spokesperson for Aldi

“I’m very concerned because this is the only place within walking distance for us to buy fresh produce and meat,” said resident Sheree Bochenek.

“It’s just a huge loss to the neighborhood because we are in a food desert to begin with, “ added Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw with the Minneapolis City Council. “I’ve talked to the owners of that space and they’ve committed to figuring out how to get another grocery store in there.”

After ALDI closes, there will be only two major grocery stores left in North Minneapolis — an area that serves more than 70,000 residents.