North Memorial nurses upset with planned cuts

Nurses at North Memorial Hospital are planning to speak out against planned cuts that they say will negatively impact patients.

Back in March, hospital leaders announced plans to close the neonatal intensive care unit, close all outpatient mental health services and eliminate some inpatient mental health beds in Robbinsdale. That would also result in layoffs, union officials say.

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says a group of nurses from North Memorial opposes those cuts and plans to publicly denounce them on Monday afternoon.

North Memorial has cited financial challenges, particularly at that Robbinsdale location, and says the hospital needs help from state lawmakers and Hennepin County leaders to stay afloat.

“Given the fact that health care costs are going up so quickly and government payment does not respond as quickly, it really truly is a breaking point for us,” North Memorial CEO Trevor Sawallish said during a Maple Grove City Council meeting in March.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will update this story throughout the day.