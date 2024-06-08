North Loop Green opens this summer with over 100 outdoor events

The North Loop Green, a mixed-use entertainment center, is finally open, and to celebrate, over 100 outdoor events have been planned for the summer.

The new space is adjacent to Target Field and features a residential tower, an office tower, and a one-acre park where most events will take place through October. Events include fitness classes, movie nights, story theatre workshops, a night market and more. North Loop Green hopes the area will become a central hub of the neighborhood for people of all ages. Additional information about North Loop Green can be found on their website.

Katie Andres, North Loop Green Events Manager, spoke with 5 Eyewitness News on Saturday. You can find her interview in the video above.