Nonprofit in Shakopee aims to help disaster victims and anyone in need

There’s a south metro nonprofit with the goal of helping anyone in need, such as victims of natural disasters.

It all started as a disaster-response service back in 2012 but has expanded and evolved over the years.

Welcome to Heart Ministries and Heartland Outlet — a nonprofit ministry through Hosanna Church.

“I just have a heart for people. We all have hearts for people,” said Tony Caterina, director of Heart and Heartland Outlet.

They run an outlet store where they sell brand-new, overstock items at a discount and the profits go right next door to their warehouse, where they give away the items for free to anyone in need.

The outreach has served many of the residents of Waterville, Minnesota and other communities impacted by flooding this summer.

“A lot of people are requesting help for their families and friends. All the way down to Iowa,” said warehouse manager Candice Mangum.

“The reality is, when disaster hits, they lose hope… and we are here to bring them hope and get them moving forward,” said Caterina.