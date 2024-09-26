No threat to public as Belle Plaine police respond to incident

Officers with the Belle Plaine Police Department are working at a scene that has been active during the overnight and morning hours on Thursday.

According to the police department, police activity is ongoing near Meridian Street South and Prairie Street East.

While there’s no threat to the public, police are asking people to avoid the area due to the ongoing and active investigation.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Belle Plaine Police for details and was referred to the St. Paul Police Department for information on the investigation. As of this publishing, St. Paul police haven’t said what the investigation is about.

This article will continue to be updated, and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have the latest at Midday.