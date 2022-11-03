No injuries reported during early morning fire in Jordan neighborhood

The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire Thursday at a vacant home in the city’s Jordan neighborhood.

According to the department, crews were called to the 2700 block of James Avenue North around 4:50 a.m. for a report of a fire in an empty home.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire, and they were able to extinguish the majority of the fire from outside. The department said utilities were shut down, and no one was inside the home after searching the first and second floors, as well as the basement.

The department tweeted around 6 a.m. there were no victims or injuries reported. In addition, fire officials said the building – which was vacant – shouldn’t be occupied due to a partial collapse.

Later on, fire officials said a fire also happened at the same home just before 10 a.m. on Halloween. The cause of that fire is also being investigated.