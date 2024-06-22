No arrests made after pedestrian-vehicle crash

On early Saturday morning, two pedestrians were hit after attempting to cross Hennepin Ave.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), an officer saw the crash early Saturday morning on the 400th block of Hennepin Ave. According to preliminary information, the officer saw two women run across the street mid-block when they were struck by the vehicle. Officers then reportedly began rendering aid to the pedestrians. One woman refused treatment at the scene, while the other was transported to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to MPD, the vehicle driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Impairment is not considered a factor in the crash and no arrests or citations have been made.