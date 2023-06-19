No arrests after man shot, killed in Brooklyn Center

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting around 4 p.m. near the intersection of 53rd and Bryant avenues.

Someone had already taken the victim to North Memorial Health Hospital by the time officers arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they have not made any arrests in the case, but investigators do not believe this was a random incident.