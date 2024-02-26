Nikki Haley to speak in Bloomington Monday evening

The presidential campaign moves into Minnesota this week, where Nikki Haley will hold a rally on Monday night in Bloomington.

Haley has made it clear she intends to remain in the race despite a 20-point loss to former President Donald Trump in her home state of South Carolina over the weekend.

Haley’s rally is happening at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m.

Trump’s campaign is saying that at this point, the primary is effectively over.

Haley’s campaign said it will spend at least a million dollars on campaign ads at least through next week in Super Tuesday states.

Minnesota will be one of 15 states and one U.S. territory to hold contests next Tuesday.

Haley has also lost a donor, Americans for Prosperity in Action, which is backed by billionaire Charles Koch, which says it will no longer donate to her campaign. A spokesperson for the group said, “We don’t believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory.”

Year-end financial disclosures show Koch’s political fundraising committees have spent more than $50 million on legal fees related to Trump’s recent trials, but those legal troubles aren’t hurting him in the polls.

60% of republicans surveyed in South Carolina said they believe Trump would still be fit to serve as president, even if he’s convicted of a crime.

He’s now the first non-incumbent republican presidential candidate to sweep Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.